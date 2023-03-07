Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.00

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 128 ($1.54), with a volume of 3626317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.38).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.34.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.