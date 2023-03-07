Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock Holdings Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,522,000 after acquiring an additional 892,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after acquiring an additional 522,256 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,463.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,353 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,344,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,029,000 after acquiring an additional 337,518 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,611,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $293,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,762,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,573. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

PCOR stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

