Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 38.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

PLD stock opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day moving average is $117.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.