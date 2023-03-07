Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,390 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 98.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.72. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

