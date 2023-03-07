PZ Cussons plc (PZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:PZC opened at GBX 183.23 ($2.20) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 1 year low of GBX 180.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 223 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £785.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,307.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on PZC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.60) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.43) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

