Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Lessened by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,394 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 991.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.