Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calyxt, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calyxt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Calyxt stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calyxt stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Calyxt worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company. engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

