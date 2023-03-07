Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ensign Energy Services Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ESI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.30. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$2.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$723.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,973,534.30. 36.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

