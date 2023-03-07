Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HEICO Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for HEICO in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.16.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.72%.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Stories

