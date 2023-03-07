Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 3rd

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

RCI opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

