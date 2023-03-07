Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on April 3rd

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.368 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Rogers Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years. Rogers Communications has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.
Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.4 %
RCI opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.38.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.
Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
