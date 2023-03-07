Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Sells 13,401 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis sold 13,401 shares of Rotork stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($3.94), for a total transaction of £43,955.28 ($52,856.28).

Jonathan Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Jonathan Davis acquired 46 shares of Rotork stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Jonathan Davis purchased 46 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 327 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($180.88).

On Monday, December 12th, Jonathan Davis purchased 49 shares of Rotork stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.68) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($180.30).

ROR stock opened at GBX 323.40 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 287.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3,611.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Rotork plc has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 342.80 ($4.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.40. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

ROR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.21) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($3.97) to GBX 345 ($4.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.21) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.09) target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.24).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

