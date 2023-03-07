Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,554 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Price Performance

IHF stock opened at $256.28 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $237.26 and a fifty-two week high of $297.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.65.

