Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

