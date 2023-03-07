Royal Bank of Canada Buys 29,810 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 515,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mplx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

