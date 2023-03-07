Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

