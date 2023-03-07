Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 990,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 155,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in América Móvil by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 40,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in América Móvil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMX shares. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.0 %

América Móvil Profile

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.