Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,327 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 23.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 210,911 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $601,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $127.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

