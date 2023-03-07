Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,072 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $16,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,067,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,207,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,813,000 after purchasing an additional 242,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,605,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 795,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 642,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE CODI opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently -416.67%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

