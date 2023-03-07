Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Popular worth $15,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Popular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Popular by 1,466.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Popular by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $86.84.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

