Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 256,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1,056.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 226.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IOO stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.45 and a 1 year high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

