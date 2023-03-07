Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 316,192 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 860,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,192 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $16,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

