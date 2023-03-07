Royal Bank of Canada Sells 51,745 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,745 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $52,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $52,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

NYSE:MMP opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

