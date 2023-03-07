Royal Bank of Canada Sells 70,893 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,893 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.52% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

