Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $126.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.