Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $572.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Further Reading

