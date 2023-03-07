Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €65.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($69.15) target price from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.70) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €69.20 ($73.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €66.18 and a 200-day moving average of €65.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($137.93).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

