Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLPBY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.