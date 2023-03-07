Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Schneider National stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $30.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNDR. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

