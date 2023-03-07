Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $104.40.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on STX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.