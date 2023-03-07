Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stake Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

See Also

