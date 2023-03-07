Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

