Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.83.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.02 and a 52 week high of C$8.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,087,202.90. In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,897 shares in the company, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.