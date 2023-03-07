Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ SNSE opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.51.
Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.
