Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ SNSE opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.95 and a current ratio of 13.95. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNSE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

