Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($90.43) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

SAE opened at €74.66 ($79.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.