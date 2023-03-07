Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($90.43) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($109.57) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

SAE opened at €74.66 ($79.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.91. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €36.51 ($38.84) and a 1 year high of €105.25 ($111.97).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

