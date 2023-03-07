Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Decreases By 5.9%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 987,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daseke by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 356,753 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 8.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 41.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of DSKE opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.88. Daseke has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $408.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.85 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

