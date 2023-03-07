Short Interest in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Decreases By 6.0%

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 631,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DZS by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 378,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DZS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DZS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DZS by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

