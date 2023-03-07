Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Decreases By 6.1%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 387,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Future FinTech Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTFT opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Future FinTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 201,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a real name blockchain based e-commerce platform. Its activities include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system (DCON).

