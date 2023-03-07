Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Drops By 6.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Price Performance

Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

