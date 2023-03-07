Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Drops By 6.3%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Price Performance
Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.85.
About Glucose Health
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glucose Health (GLUC)
- Buying The Dip: When It’s Smart, When Its Not
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
Receive News & Ratings for Glucose Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glucose Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.