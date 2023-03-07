Short Interest in HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Drops By 11.1%

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HMNKF opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.76. HMS Networks AB has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of HMS Networks AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

