Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Silicom worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Silicom by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silicom by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silicom by 331.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILC opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.01. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

