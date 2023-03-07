Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SAMG opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

