SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,073,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.10% of SilverCrest Metals worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 3.7 %

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SILV stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.14 million, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.08.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

