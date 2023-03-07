Simon Property Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $138.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $807,887,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after acquiring an additional 511,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 727,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,437,000 after buying an additional 435,095 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

