SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.70.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

