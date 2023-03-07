Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

