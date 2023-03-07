Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sleep Country Canada in a report released on Sunday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$243.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.35 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.92%.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

ZZZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.95. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.66 and a 12-month high of C$31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.28. The stock has a market cap of C$907.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

