Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

SNN stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

