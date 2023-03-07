Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Stock Down 1.6 %
SNN stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
