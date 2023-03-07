SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Sunday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

Shares of SNC opened at C$29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.46. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$21.27 and a one year high of C$33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

