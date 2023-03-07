Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Spire has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 66.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.