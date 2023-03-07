Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,754 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Splunk Stock Performance
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.
About Splunk
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
